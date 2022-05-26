Monday is the deadline for the top job at Pittsburgh schools; some say community input was rushed

The application window for the top position of Pittsburgh Public Schools closes Monday. So far, the consulting firm says it’s received 28 applications for superintendent.

The firm, BWP & Associates, told the board Thursday that the feedback it received from the public was “hopeful." Consultants said that respondents highlighted the vast resources in the city and the need to partner closely with outside organizations to improve student outcomes.

In six community forums, one of which was virtual, the group heard from 150 people. The group reported Thursday that 1,560 people responded to the online survey. The district serves nearly 21,000 students and employs more than 4,000 people.

The survey respondents identified funding, personnel, educational options and programs and community relations as the top issues facing the district. In the focus groups, participants identified top concerns as the inequitable distribution of resources to schools, declining enrollment and special education inconsistencies and gaps in serving the unique needs of immigrant, homeless and English Language Learning populations.

“The issue in regard to the administration [was] that there wasn’t a sense of a clear vision, and there seemed to be somewhat of a disconnect. And a need at the same time to publicize some of the good things happening in your district,” said Kevin Castner with BWP & Associates.

Castner said there was concern among forum participants that the staff is not diverse and does not reflect the demographics of the students. There was also concern that the district did not seek available partnerships with universities, foundations and medical centers in the city.

Survey respondents identified communication, managerial and collaboration skills as the most important skills they wanted in the next leader. They also identified the need for experience in strategic planning, multicultural environments, instruction and experience as a superintendent.

Based on the gathered feedback, the firm identified 12 skills and characteristics that the next leader should have. The firm’s goal is for the final candidates to have 80 percent of the identified qualities. Those 12 points identified by the firm are:



Has a clear leadership vision and is dynamic and inspiring

Is an innovator and out-of-the-box thinker

Is able to seek available partnerships with universities, foundations, medical centers and businesses

Has the personal know-how to identify and support good staff and will be able to build a strong, supportive team that will collaborate with all segments of the community using data and good judgment to make decisions

Demonstrates integrity and has a strong backbone, is thick-skinned and is able to make tough decisions

Has experience in strategic planning in a multicultural environment

Has been a teacher with experience in instruction, a variety of programs such as Special Education and technology and who has demonstrated success in improving student achievement by reducing or eliminating achievement gaps

Is strong in community relations, visible, approachable, accessible and culturally responsive

Is caring, transparent, compassionate and is a relationship-builder who will foster unity and promote trust

Has strong and effective communication skills and the ability to connect with all facets of the community

Understands finances and prioritizing resources

Is politically savvy and has experience in the politics of equity and is guided by what is best for all students

Criticism of Process

Some have criticized the input process saying it was rushed and questioning how the feedback will be used.

During the board’s monthly public hearing on Monday, Yael Silk, the executive director of the Pittsburgh-based Arts Education Collaborative, said that while she attended a focus group at the district’s Oakland office, the short duration of the process concerned her.

“I walked away with little confidence that what we shared would influence the hiring process in any way. So I wanted to share some thoughts in this public forum,” she said Monday. “The next superintendent will need the skills and competencies to address systemic and structural challenges head on, talk about them transparently with the community and invite as many partners as needed with open arms so that we can work together.”

Silk also commented on the resources available in the city and the “significant strides” that could be made for students if the next leader earns the trust of outside organizations. She also wants a champion for arts education to help meet the needs of diverse learners.

Amie White with the Pittsburgh-based watchdog group A+ Schools said that community members the organization has consulted with need a leader who is deeply connected to the community.

“The new superintendent needs to take an honest look at what time and resources are being allotted to supporting the whole child and help manage this in a way that maximizes impact in all areas,” she said Monday.

She said while people don’t always know the role and responsibilities of the superintendent, “what is clear is people are eager to feel a personal connection with the new leader.” She also stressed the need for accountability for persistent district issues. She noted that the district manages a budget larger than the city of Pittsburgh’s.

“There is no reason why you cannot be providing a high-quality, supportive educational experience for all children. Yet students continue to be failed year after year for numerous reasons, many of which do not require throwing money at the problem,” she said. “What it will take is for a leader to invest their time into properly managing the resources and staff the district has and finding ways to genuinely connect and understand the families in the district.”

Moving Forward

Board president Sala Udin has said that he wants the next leader to start before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in August.

Wayne Walters, a long-time administrator in the district and a former teacher, has filled as the interim superintendent since August when former superintendent Anthony Hamlet left following an investigation that found he violated the state’s ethics law. Walters was asked to lead the district for a year.

BWP & Associated will spend June screening applicants and completing reference checks. In July, the board will select finalists and negotiate a contract. By late July, the board will introduce a new superintendent to the community. According to the firm, the superintendent will begin no later than Oct. 1.

