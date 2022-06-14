Sweltering heat, lack of air conditioning: City schools to end year with early dismissals

Thursday is the last day of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools students. But Wednesday and Thursday will be half days, because of hot weather in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could beat records by Wednesday, with an expected high of 95 degrees. Thursday could also reach 90 degrees.

Many city school buildings don’t have air conditioning, and officials say the scorching heat could bring temperatures in some schools to over 100 degrees. In a message to families on Tuesday, the district said that schools and early childhood centers will be dismissed according to the half-day schedules they follow throughout the year.

“Transitioning to a half-day schedule will ensure adequate transportation coverage and assist families with children in different schools in planning appropriate childcare,” the district said in a release.

Students will be excused from school if parents decide to keep them home for health and safety reasons.

As of Tuesday's announcement, graduations and end-of-the year celebrations will go on as scheduled. Fifth- and eighth-grade promotions are scheduled for Thursday. High school commencements will take place Saturday and Sunday. Teachers' last day is June 22.