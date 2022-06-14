© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Sweltering heat, lack of air conditioning: City schools to end year with early dismissals

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published June 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
colfax_school_entrance_squirrel_hill_education_elementary_pittsburgh_public_schools.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Thursday is the last day of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools students. But Wednesday and Thursday will be half days, because of hot weather in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could beat records by Wednesday, with an expected high of 95 degrees. Thursday could also reach 90 degrees.

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Many city school buildings don’t have air conditioning, and officials say the scorching heat could bring temperatures in some schools to over 100 degrees. In a message to families on Tuesday, the district said that schools and early childhood centers will be dismissed according to the half-day schedules they follow throughout the year.

“Transitioning to a half-day schedule will ensure adequate transportation coverage and assist families with children in different schools in planning appropriate childcare,” the district said in a release.

Students will be excused from school if parents decide to keep them home for health and safety reasons.

As of Tuesday's announcement, graduations and end-of-the year celebrations will go on as scheduled. Fifth- and eighth-grade promotions are scheduled for Thursday. High school commencements will take place Saturday and Sunday. Teachers' last day is June 22.

Tags

Education Top StoryPittsburgh Public SchoolsWeatherextreme heat
Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
Load More