Pittsburgh Public Schools is hiring even after it furloughed 26 teachers. Here’s why

Pittsburgh Public Schools furloughed 26 teachers this month, but it faces significant shortages in other areas.

The district is hosting a virtual career fair Tuesday-Friday this week for substitute teachers, food service workers and custodial positions. Candidates can register at pghschools.org/careers.

So far, the district has returned nine of the 26 furloughed teachers to work. Most of those positions — 23 — were in elementary schools and affected18 schools across the district. Administrators project that enrollment in the state’s second-largest district will again decline this year. With fewer students, it needs fewer full-time teachers.

But Alexis Howard, the director of talent management for the district, said she expects that most of those teachers will return to schools because of retirements and resignations. While they’re furloughed, they won't lose salary or benefits because their positions are considered to be placeholders, she said.

“The goal is to create stability within the schools,” Howard said. “Because we know it’s been a tough time for everyone.”

Enrollment numbers won’t be available until after the first month of school when the state requires districts to submit that data. That’s also when Pittsburgh Public begins its “leveling” process of adjusting staff assignments across the district based on enrollment, resignations and retirements.

“But the past two years have been insanely different. It’s just extremely unpredictable right now because people are making decisions under different circumstances,” Howard said. “[Teachers] begin to look at their career choice and say, 'Is this something I really want to do? Or do I need to pursue something else?' I think people across the board … are just burnt out. Folks are tired.”

Though it expects to have fewer students, the district says it is in dire need of substitute teachers to cover for those out sick with COVID-19 or other unplanned absences. The pay for those positions varies, but most substitutes start at $120 a day. A bachelor’s degree is required, but a teaching certificate is not.

Some schools require a full-time substitute in the building daily to fill in for various needs. Howard said the HR department is working to increase wages for permanent building substitutes.

The department also is working to increase starting pay for all positions to $15 an hour. That change still has to be approved by the various unions that cover the positions.

Along with substitute teachers, the district also needs food service and custodial back-fill workers. Custodial workers start at $9 an hour. Pay varies for food service workers, but the highest rate is $14 an hour. Both positions require a high school diploma or GED certificate. Howard says the district is offering sign-on bonuses for both positions.

While most of the positions for which the district is hiring aren’t in full-time teaching, Howard said they have a huge impact on a student’s life.

“Think about that connection of students going through that line, and you’re saying ‘I’m here to help you. I’m going to make sure you have something to eat,'" she said. “So now students aren’t going to class hungry. They’re listening, and they’re paying attention. That leads to academic achievement.”

While students may not yet recognize the impact of the custodial staff, Howard noted that being in a clean school contributes to students taking pride in their education.

“We want them to feel like, ‘I’m worthy to be in a place that looks great. There’s paint on the walls, it’s clean and the trash is taken out,'" she said. “Custodians and food service workers play a huge role.”

The district is also hiring school police officers and security guards, though not as many of those positions are open. All jobs can be found at pghschools.org/careers.

