Pittsburgh Public Schools board to vote on updated COVID-19 policies

Pennsylvania’s second-largest school district wants to continue universal masking at both medium and high community levels of COVID-19, though the CDC only recommends it during high levels.

The school board agreed on that policy last year, and the language remains in a proposed update to the health and safety plan that the board will vote on Wednesday night. The policy would also end quarantines for those exposed to COVID-19, per CDC recommendations.

Two district school nurses urged the board Monday night during its monthly public hearing to follow CDC guidance, including ending contact tracing and quarantine for close contacts.

School nurse Terri Rapp noted that Pittsburgh Public is one of the last districts in the region to quarantine close contacts rather than only those who test positive.

“We cannot continue to quarantine healthy students. The amount of instructional time lost over these past two years is very substantial. And we can see how a lack of structure and school resources have impacted our students’ behavior and academic success,” Rapp said.

PPS school nurse Rachel Short also urged the board to embrace updated guidelines that no longer recommend quarantine due to exposure.

“Kids belong in school. I’m really excited to start the school year without quarantining healthy children,” Short said.

Also, Monday night, a parent who is a teacher in a suburban district urged the board to follow the CDC recommendation only to enforce masking when the county is at a high level. Allegheny County is currently at a high level.

The CDC recommends that schools enforce universal indoor masking during high COVID-19 community level. During medium community levels, it suggests that those who are immunocompromised or have a household or social contact with someone at risk for getting sick may “choose to wear a mask." It advises schools to consider “flexible, non-punitive policies and practices to support individuals who choose to wear masks regardless of the COVID-19 community level.”

Board president Sala Udin said at the end of the meeting that speakers should “stay tuned” and keep an eye on updated mitigation policies as they could soon change.

