Pitt to extend test-optional policy through 2025

The University of Pittsburgh announced this week that it’s extending its test-optional program for undergraduate first-year applicants at all five campuses.

The program was first implemented before the start of the fall 2021 admission cycle. It lets students choose whether they want to include SAT or ACT scores as part of their application.

If a student doesn’t include test scores, admissions officers evaluate their application with more weight given to other factors, like academic coursework and grades, essay questions, and extracurricular activities.

University officials said no admission is based on a single factor. The policy is part of their efforts to evaluate applications holistically. They noted that standardized tests can’t fully capture students’ abilities or potential, and that not every student has access to testing or test prep.

“Our decision to continue a test-optional approach reflects our deep commitment to accessibility for students whose diverse talents and potential for leadership may not be well measured by standardized tests,” Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd said in a statement . “It is critically important that holistic evaluation of our students remains central to our admissions approach.”

According to Kellie Kane, Pitt’s associate vice provost for enrollment and executive director of enrollment outreach, about half of this year’s incoming class on the main campus started their academic year without test scores.

Pitt officials said they will continue to assess the impact and outcomes of the test-optional policy.