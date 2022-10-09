Oliver Citywide student to continue remote instruction through Oct. 17

Remote instruction will continue at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy through Monday, Oct. 17, following an incident in which a staff member was assaulted in late September.

In a release, Pittsburgh Public Schools said the extension was at the request of staff, who are “still addressing the trauma and mental health needs of the entire school community.” An Oliver student is in custody in connection with the assault.

The district conducted a Building Safety and Security Analysis last week and will implement the following changes:

A revised enrollment process for students that includes a pre-enrollment meeting to review and request all documentation from their previous schools/settings.

An enhanced adult-partnering system for staff.

An additional security guard has been assigned to the building.

Two-way radios will be provided for all classrooms as an added emergency communication device, in addition to the outside phone lines and internal intercom system.

Separate entrances have been designated for use by staff, students, and visitors to limit the usage of multiple doors.

Therapeutic Crisis Intervention training for new staff members who were not previously trained.

Intentional planning for restorative practice circles; and

Augmented counseling and other student support services for when students return.

Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers union, said she couldn’t talk extensively about the situation, due to the ongoing investigation of the assault. But, she said she appreciated the district making safety changes to the school’s operations.

“It was a recommendation of the staff to do this until the staff felt comfortable,” she said. “I do appreciate the district taking the voices of the staff members. For the good of the students and the staff.”

In January, 15-year-old Marquis Campbell was shot by two gunmen outside of the school. That investigation is also ongoing.

Small-group sessions will be held for students and parents on Friday, Oct. 14.

