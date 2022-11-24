© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New Western Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Clubs leader says more after-school programs are needed

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published November 24, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST
Boys and Girls Clubs
Sarah Schneider
/
90.5 WESA
Students play at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania's Millvale clubhouse in 2020.

The new president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania says the demand for after-school programming in the region is not being met.

Chris Watts told WESA’s the Confluence that the pandemic exacerbated the need, but funding hasn’t kept up.

“There’s a bigger need out there than what’s provided for communities across the country. And you just look at Pennsylvania: it’s one of the few states that does not have a dedicated budget focused on after-school time and opportunities for kids,” he said.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

The clubs were one of the community organizations that hosted learning hubs when schools were closed in 2020. While many organizations received pandemic relief funds, some have reported not receiving enough to maintain operations.

“I don’t think we’re investing enough, and I think it’s time to continue to collaborate both at the local, state and also federal level to explore how we can invest in our youth,” he said.

Watts’ himself spent time at the Millvale Boys and Girls Club as a youth, and his son also attends a club. He says investing in high-quality programs not only improves the social and emotional well-being of students, but research also shows that there’s a large return on investment when communities prioritize after-school care and opportunities.

Watts also said he is committed to ensuring the clubs are accessible and welcoming for all students, especially LGBTQ youth.

The organization operates 14 clubhouses in Allegheny and Somerset Counties.

Tags
Education Top Story
Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
Load More