City zoo to change its name in new year, expand teen programming

Though zoos are typically filled with young children, the zoo in Pittsburgh wants to make sure it’s also a space that attracts teenagers.

In the new year, one of its funders, PPG, will shift to funding education programs and relinquish naming rights. As of Jan. 1, the wildlife habitat will be identified as the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

According to the zoo, the teen-focused funding will go toward developing programs centered in STEM disciplines — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Students will have access to the zoo’s learning lab, on-grounds animal encounters, career-shadowing experiences and team project opportunities.

Margie Marks, who directs the zoo’s education programs, said the programming will develop during the next several months with a focus on conservationism.

“[Teenagers are] the future of saving wildlife and saving our planet. So we’re very excited when those students come because they just have an extra spark in them, and it gives me a lot of hope for the future,” she said.

Marks said the programming will begin in 2023 with additional opportunities in the summer months.

PPG owned the naming rights of the Aquarium since 2002. Zoo CEO Jeremy Goodman said the partnership has evolved to meet the needs of the community.

“Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programming is a positive direction for us and the entire community,” he said.

