Education

City zoo to change its name in new year, expand teen programming

Sarah Schneider
Published December 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
zoo_elephants.jpg
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA News

Though zoos are typically filled with young children, the zoo in Pittsburgh wants to make sure it’s also a space that attracts teenagers.

In the new year, one of its funders, PPG, will shift to funding education programs and relinquish naming rights. As of Jan. 1, the wildlife habitat will be identified as the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

According to the zoo, the teen-focused funding will go toward developing programs centered in STEM disciplines — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Students will have access to the zoo’s learning lab, on-grounds animal encounters, career-shadowing experiences and team project opportunities.

Margie Marks, who directs the zoo’s education programs, said the programming will develop during the next several months with a focus on conservationism.

“[Teenagers are] the future of saving wildlife and saving our planet. So we’re very excited when those students come because they just have an extra spark in them, and it gives me a lot of hope for the future,” she said.

Marks said the programming will begin in 2023 with additional opportunities in the summer months.

PPG owned the naming rights of the Aquarium since 2002. Zoo CEO Jeremy Goodman said the partnership has evolved to meet the needs of the community.

“Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programming is a positive direction for us and the entire community,” he said.

Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
