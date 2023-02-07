Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional

A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education.

The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.

Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer, a Republican, agreed.

Jubelirer said petitioners demonstrated “manifest deficiencies” between low- and high-wealth districts with no “rational basis” over the course of the more than three-month trial, which wrapped a year ago.

“Students who reside in school districts with low property values and incomes are deprived of the same opportunities and resources as students who reside in school districts with high property values and incomes,” Jubelirer wrote in her 786-page decision.

“As a result of these disparities, petitioners and students attending low-wealth districts are being deprived of equal protection of law.”

The commonwealth has some of the greatest spending gaps in the country between districts.

The state provides only about a third of public school funding, potentially underfunding schools by as much as $4.6 billion, by one assessment. The majority of a district’s funding comes from local property taxes, which can vary widely based on the wealth of a community.

“Today’s decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for Pennsylvania’s public school children,” the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center, who represent the petitioners, said in a joint written statement.

“It will change the future for millions of families, so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve.”

In terms of next steps, Jubilerer said the court is in uncharted territory.

“It seems only reasonable to allow respondents, comprised of the executive and legislative branches of government and administrative agencies with expertise in the field of education, the first opportunity, in conjunction with petitioners, to devise a plan to address the constitutional deficiencies identified herein,” she said.

The decision is expected to be appealed by at least one of the suit’s defendants, which include Pennsylvania’s governor and the leaders of the state Legislature.

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn. It is now the obligation of the legislature, executive branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth,” Jubilerer said.

