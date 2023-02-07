© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Pa. school leaders are much less diverse than the students they serve, according to new study

By Casey Zanowic | WPSU
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
School of the Future
Matt Rourke
/
AP
The number of leaders of color in Pennsylvania has remained stagnant since 2014, with only 12% of principals and superintendents in the state being people of color.

A recent report from the Penn State Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis found that in K-12 schools, leaders of color are underrepresented when compared to students of color.

The report found that 12% of principals and superintendents in Pennsylvania are leaders of color, a percentage that has remained flat since 2014. One-third of students are children of color.

In recent years, the number of teachers of color has been decreasing and is currently at 6%, meaning there are fewer to move into those leadership positions.

Ed Fuller is the director of the Center. He said previous research has found very tangible benefits when students of color are at a school with leaders of color.

“You end up with greater student achievement, higher graduation rates, greater probability of entering college, less likely to get enmeshed in the disciplinary system, less likely to be misidentified for special ed courses, and more likely to be placed in gifted courses,” Fuller said.

This is the first research brief in a series Fuller is working on. Next, he plans to look across the state and analyze the race of teachers, principals and superintendents by district.

Read more from our partners, WPSU.

Tags
Education Top Story
Casey Zanowic | WPSU
See stories by Casey Zanowic | WPSU
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More