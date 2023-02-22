© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMU wants to diversify STEM fields with a $150 million investment in graduate level education

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST
carnegie_mellon_university_sign_on_pole.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

In an effort to diversify the study of fields related to science and technology, Carnegie Mellon University will soon cover tuition and living expenses for up to 90 graduate students a year from under-resourced or underrepresented populations.

CMU President Farnam Jahanian said removing financial barriers will empower the next generation of talent, “so they can apply their skills and ingenuity to realize new scientific and technological breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity.”

The university plans to launch the fellowship in the fall of 2024 with a $110 million endowment from the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation. The fellowship will not only cover tuition but also provide a living stipend to cover housing and health care. Students will also have access to mentorship and career advising services.

The initiative is an answer to a call by the National Science Foundation and National Science Board to maintain global competitiveness by increasing the talent pool for studying science, technology, engineering and math. In its strategic plan, the NSB called for the U.S. to aggressively cultivate domestic talent by doubling the number of Black and female scholars, as well as tripling the number of Latinos in the fields, in order to be representative of the U.S. population.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Want more stories about our education system? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll send you Pittsburgh's top news, every weekday morning.

Jahanian said that socioeconomic diversity improves learning environments, and that companies recruiting talent have also expressed a need for diverse perspectives.

“Studies show that when you solve complex problems, bringing people from diverse backgrounds with diverse ideas improves the solutions,” Jahanian said.

The fellowship will be celebrated on CMU’s campus Thursday with Governor Josh Shapiro, who called the fellowship an example of what it means to break down barriers that can hold students back from success.

“When it comes to Pennsylvania’s students, and preparing them for the jobs of the 21st century, we need all the options on the table," Shapiro said in a release. "Programs like this one — that give more students access to graduate level STEM education — help create more paths to success for all Pennsylvanians. This program will help bring talented students into Carnegie Mellon’s STEM programs, and help the Pittsburgh region maintain its position as a leading hub of innovation and progress.”

Tags
Education Top Story
Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More