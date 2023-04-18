© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Protesters shut down Oakland streets ahead of controversial gender identity debate

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT
An effigy of Michael Knowles is burned in the street.
Sarah Schneider
/
90.5 WESA
Protesters burned an effigy of conservative writer Michael Knowles prior to a controversial debate over gender identity at the University of Pittsburgh

As two conservative speakers took the stage Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh to debate government restrictions on transgender people, chants of “trans lives matter,” drumbeats and at least one firework could be heard from outside of the O’Hara Student Center.

For more than four hours, hundreds of students and community members shut down streets around the student center as they protested the controversial event hosted by the Pitt chapter of College Republicans.

Four people shouted “trans rights are human rights” for several seconds when conservative podcast host and commentator Michael Knowles first stood to speak inside the center’s ballroom. They were escorted out by campus police.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

During the discussion, Knowles' opponent, libertarian writer Brad Polumbo, argued that regulating “transgenderism” forces conformity, is un-American and “remarkably short-sighted” for conservatives who support small government. Knowles argued that the American people set moral standards and that the government should not force people to “lie” about another person’s identity. Knowles said that he supported policy that “protects two biological genders.”

Ahead of the event, demonstrators burned a dummy in the street with a printed picture of Knowles’ face. Dena Stanley, the head of Pittsburgh-based advocacy group TransYOUniting, said, “We are just in awe that Pitt, one of the largest universities in Pittsburgh … have this man coming on campus. They talk about diversity and inclusion, but this is not what diversity and inclusion looks like — bringing a person who is clearly causing harm to our community on campus.

“He can spew whatever he wants on his platforms,” Stanley added. “But to debate about trans people … our gender is not up for debate whatsoever.”

While more than 11,000 people signed a petition calling for the university to cancel the event, the university permitted it to continue because a student group hosted it. But the Delaware-based Intercollegiate Studies Institute sponsored the debate, which was originally intended to discuss “transgenderism and womanhood.”

Last week a transgender advocate dropped out of the debate calling it a potential, “fascist rally.” The topic was then changed to “should transgenderism be regulated by law?” The term “transgenderism” is considered a dehumanizing term by GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

Zoe Fuller contributed to this story.

Tags
Education Top Story
Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More