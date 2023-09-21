Class of 2028 will be the last to receive the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship

Pittsburgh Public Schools students in the class of 2028 will be the last graduating class to receive Pittsburgh Promise scholarships.

Executive director Saleem Ghubril sent a letter to parents in the district this week framed as an “important reminder” that the organization would not offer Promise scholarships post-2028.

“Our Board of Directors and staff are thoroughly, strategically, and compassionately working to craft The Pittsburgh Promise’s post-2028 role and work,” Ghubril wrote.

Officials for the Pittsburgh Promise declined to comment further when reached this morning. They note in the letter to parents that they had begun announcing this in 2016 “when we had the data needed to refine the model of The Promise scholarship — the class of 2028 was in kindergarten then.”

The organization, however, had previously left the door open for future scholarships. When UPMC donated $10 million to The Promise earlier this year — in addition to its $100 million challenge grant that launched The Promise in 2007 — Ghubril told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the organization was unsure of its future after the money to fund scholarships through the class of 2028 ran out.

He added that the likelihood of raising millions of dollars year to year was low.

Class of 2028 students who meet the eligibility criteria will be eligible for up to $5,000 per year, or a total of $20,000, to be used within five years at a post-secondary institution in Pennsylvania. Students must be residents of Pittsburgh and graduates of a PPS high school or charter school with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

As of September, The Promise has provided scholarships to 11,432 PPS graduates attending 150 institutions statewide.