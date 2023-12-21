Students with disabilities held at Allegheny County Jail face discrimination, complaint alleges

Advocates have filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Department of Education detailing what they say is a systemic failure to provide students with disabilities incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail with services they’re entitled to under the law.

The complaint, submitted to the department’s Bureau of Special Education by attorneys at the nonprofit Education Law Center (ELC), alleges that the Allegheny Intermediate Unit (AIU) and Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) discriminated against students with disabilities held at the jail.

“These students are there for months and it completely upends their education and their educational trajectory,” said Maura McInerney, legal director at the ELC. “That's true of students with and without disabilities.”

The AIU manages and operates the jail’s Academic Institute, a school located inside the jail. It’s there that minors held at the jail on adult criminal charges continue to receive their education while awaiting a resolution to their case, whether that be a trial, plea deal or “interest of justice” hearing.

Students can take courses offered by PPS and receive a high school diploma. But in-school learning abruptly ends upon a student’s 18th birthday, the complaint alleges.

According to ELC attorneys, all children upon their 18th birthday are withdrawn from the jail’s in-person school and special education programming. In addition, individualized education programs (IEPs) created to help students with special needs are no longer followed. Instead, they’re offered “self-guided study packets” or a GED program and minimal access to support from teachers.

Also upon turning 18, incarcerated students no longer receive emotional support, transition services, progress monitoring, or IEP monitoring, the report continues, and parents do not receive progress updates on IEP goals.

The complaint describes how, on one student’s 18th birthday, jail administrators swapped his tan juvenile uniform for a red adult uniform and said “he could no longer be educated at the ACJ school.” His IEP was “abandoned,” and he was given generic study packets and received few supports or accommodations, despite the fact that he had “significant disabilities.”

As a result, he was “unable to make progress towards graduation,” lawyers said.

“Instead of a student being able to move forward, make progress, continue on a path there, it's a really abrupt drop-off,” said Ashli Giles-Perkins, a staff attorney at the ELC.

Attorneys for ELC argue the practice violates parts of the Pennsylvania code and the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which guarantees students with disabilities the right to receive schooling until their 22nd birthday.

Giles-Perkins said that while education is undermined at juvenile justice centers across the state, the “blanket cutoff” at the Allegheny County jail is distinct, while at other facilities “there is still at least an effort to make sure that students are getting to the finish line.”

The complaint details multiple other similar stories, including that of a 19-year-old student with a disability who was never enrolled in school at the jail “despite repeated requests.” According to attorneys, he did not receive worksheets or special education services, and his IEP was not reviewed.

Prior school records indicate that he was performing on a 4th or 5th grade level in both reading and math. He returned home without earning any credits towards his high school diploma.

Students held in “isolation” units due to health, disability, discipline, or risk of being harmed also do not have access to the jail’s school, the complaint alleges. Though they sometimes received study packets, many students said they lost ground academically without access to special education services and their IEPs.

Female students, according to the complaint, are placed in isolation units “by virtue of their gender” and cannot participate in the regular school program because males and females are not permitted to interact.

As of Dec. 21, 20 people under the age of 18 were held in the jail, all of them male.

The jail’s school program was also suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and students did not receive the support, services and accommodations they were entitled to, according to the complaint. Instead, the complaint says, they were sporadically given “unmodified education packets.”

ELC lawyers are asking AIU and PPS to end policies and practices that discriminate against students with disabilities and deprive them of a free, accessible public education.

“The rights of these students trump the convenience of the institution, and that's what needs to happen here,” McInerney said.

The Bureau of Special Education must now complete an investigation of circumstances at the jail and issue a report within 60 days.

This story will be updated.