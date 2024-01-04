Pittsburgh diocese school superintendent Michelle Peduto to step down

Diocese of Pittsburgh school superintendent Michelle Peduto announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of June.

Peduto is stepping down to focus on her health and time with family as she continues treatment for metastatic breast cancer, according to a statement from the diocese.

Since 2019, Peduto has led the region’s Catholic schools, which serve more than 12,000 students across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties.

“I am grateful for the privilege of working, and building relationships with such wonderful people, including Bishop David Zubik,” Peduto said. “The hardest part of this is stepping back from that.”

Peduto led the diocese through its transition to online learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sting of fraudulent active shooter alarms last year.

The diocese said Peduto will gradually reduce her work schedule in the coming months and remain an active participant in the search, hiring and onboarding of her successor.

“I also want to express that I recognize the bravery of others who are going through the very same thing that I am,” Peduto said. “I know many others are.”