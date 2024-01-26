Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh schools outperform national schools on standardized testing

Pittsburgh Catholic school students are exceeding national testing standards, according to the Diocese of Pittsburgh’s annual report.

The diocese serves about 13,000 students in 45 schools with more than 1,000 teachers. The elementary schools average a student-teacher ratio of 14:1, and the 10 high schools average 10:1. For comparison, the overall ratio at Pittsburgh Public Schools is 12:1.

According to the report, released Thursday, each high school in the Pittsburgh diocese offers about 20 Advanced Placement courses and more than 30 honors courses.

Students in grades 3-8 of the 35 elementary schools took the Iowa Assessment in the spring of 2023. Each class outperformed national benchmarks for their grade level — by 8% in English and 10% in math

“Our teachers, staff and administrators worked and prayed alongside parents to keep our students on task and learning through some very challenging years,” said Michelle Peduto, the outgoing superintendent, in a news release. “This shows not only in their test scores and 100% graduation rate, but in their love for Jesus and their commitment to serving their community and the world.”

More than 650 students receive support for a diagnosed learning disability. Seven schools host the Saint Anthony School Programs, which provides extra, specialized staff to help students with Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other special needs be a part of the traditional school community.

Other statistics highlighted in the report:

Nearly 10% of the students are from families whose incomes are below the federal poverty line.

87% of students in middle and elementary school and 71% of high schoolers are Catholic.

86% of students are white, 4.5% are African American, 1.5% are AAPI (Asian American or Pacific Islanders), .9% of students are American Indian, and 5.4% of students are of two or more races.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh celebrates its 180th anniversary this year.

“Our schools have so much to celebrate as the diocese celebrates its 180th anniversary,” Peduto said. “We strive to set our students on paths that lead to personal success, good character and love for their neighbors near and far. We invite every family who wants the best for their child to come and consider what Catholic schools can offer.”