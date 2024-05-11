Pitt faculty members ratify first union contract with university

The University of Pittsburgh faculty union has ratified its first collective bargaining agreement since joining the United Steelworkers in 2021.

The agreement, which was announced Saturday morning, runs through June 30, 2026, according to the USW.

In a statement, a university spokesperson thanked USW and university administrative representatives for their “hard work and dedication, [which] contributed to reaching this agreement.”

The contract set a wage floor for both full- and part-time faculty, while providing longer appointments, promotion minimums, and a more streamlined renewal process for non-tenure-stream faculty.

The USW said more than 3,000 union members will be affected by the agreement.

