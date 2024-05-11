© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pitt faculty members ratify first union contract with university

90.5 WESA | By Jeremy Scott
Published May 11, 2024 at 7:16 PM EDT
The Cathedral of Learning towers over the University of Pittsburgh campus in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh Monday, July 8, 2019.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
The Cathedral of Learning towers over the University of Pittsburgh campus in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh Monday, July 8, 2019.

The University of Pittsburgh faculty union has ratified its first collective bargaining agreement since joining the United Steelworkers in 2021.

The agreement, which was announced Saturday morning, runs through June 30, 2026, according to the USW.

In a statement, a university spokesperson thanked USW and university administrative representatives for their “hard work and dedication, [which] contributed to reaching this agreement.”

The contract set a wage floor for both full- and part-time faculty, while providing longer appointments, promotion minimums, and a more streamlined renewal process for non-tenure-stream faculty.

The USW said more than 3,000 union members will be affected by the agreement.
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy comes to Pittsburgh with a bevy of both commercial and public media experience, and many address changes along the way, including Parkersburg and Martinsburg, WV; Galena, AK; Cambridge and Coshocton, OH; and Peoria, IL. A native of Youngstown, OH, Jeremy is a proud alumnus of Ohio University, which is also where he got his first public radio experience (WOUB in Athens, OH).
