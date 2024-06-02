Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh police respond to campus protest at Cathedral of Learning

Officers from the Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh police departments responded Sunday night to a demonstration that drew at least 100 protestors to the Pitt campus in Oakland, where they erected barricades near the Cathedral of Learning and announced intentions to reestablish a "Palestine Solidarity Encampment" on the lawn there.

Protestors erected tents and chanted while massing behind barriers made of wood and wire mesh fencing. An organization identifying itself as Pitt Divest released a statement saying the protestors include Pitt "students, faculty, staff and community members," and adding: "Today the campus is reclaimed in the name of the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea."

"We unreservedly and wholeheartedly stand with the people of Palestine in their resistance to the Zionist regime," the group said in its statement, which also includes two lists of demands — one regarding university policies and partnerships and calling for the university to divest itself from investments in companies that it said "participate in and profit from apartheid, occupation, and genocide" against Palestinian people. The other list calls for disarming and other actions regarding the Pitt police department.

No arrests were immediately reported. Pitt officials, in an alert, said the campus remained open but that the cathedral and nearby William Pitt Union were closed. The alert urged passersby and motorists to avoid the vicinity of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, noting the possibility of traffic delays. Officers from the Allegheny County and Carnegie Mellon University departments later arrived to join officers on-scene. As the protest stretched into the evening, police prohibited anyone from entering the encampment on the cathedral lawn.

The demonstration comes about a month after an earlier protest in April that lasted through the week of Pitt's graduation observances. That protest began as a sit-in outside of the Cathedral of Learning before organizers agreed to move the encampment to the city-owned parklet between the Hillman Library and the Carnegie Museum complex. As they did on Sunday, protestors then called on university officials to disclose any investments in companies or institutions that have supported Israel in its war with Hamas, and to divest any holdings tied to Israel. (Pitt is among a group of large universities whose investments can be opaque.)

Campus protests in other cities have drawn national attention in recent weeks as conflict flared up between protesters, university officials and law enforcement. But arrests at Pitt in April were limited to an incident in which Pitt Police took two protestors into custody during a demonstration. Both were charged with misdemeanor trespassing: Pitt officials later confirmed that one was a student.

