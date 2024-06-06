© 2024 90.5 WESA
After teaching technical skills for 80 years, Triangle Tech to close

90.5 WESA | By Glynis Board
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:32 AM EDT
A person with a hat holds a handful of large wooden beams.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
A carpenter carries a load of beams at a new housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. America’s hiring boom continued in July as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession.

After eight decades teaching career and technical skills, Pittsburgh-based Triangle Tech announced it is closing.

Triangle Tech was founded in 1944. The for-profit system of schools operates locations in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, DuBois, Sunbury, Bethlehem and Chambersburg. 110 staff currently serve 261 students carpentry, HVAC, welding, electrical and other technical skills.

“For eight decades, a Triangle Tech diploma has been a source of pride and a pathway to good jobs for our students,” McMahon said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic, changes in the industry landscape and strenuous government regulations have changed the economies of many post-secondary schools. As a result of these factors, as well as declining enrollments, we have made the very difficult, but necessary, decision to close.”

The school intends to honor commitments made to current students. Those remaining will graduate with associates degrees through June, 2025. A local educational non-profit organization affiliated with Triangle Tech, The Worksmith Institute, has awarded each student a $1,500 tuition scholarship to assist them in completing their degrees. McMahon said the scholarships are “a commitment to completing the school’s mission of providing students with the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.”
Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 16 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
