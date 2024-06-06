After teaching technical skills for 80 years, Triangle Tech to close

After eight decades teaching career and technical skills, Pittsburgh-based Triangle Tech announced it is closing.

Triangle Tech was founded in 1944. The for-profit system of schools operates locations in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, DuBois, Sunbury, Bethlehem and Chambersburg. 110 staff currently serve 261 students carpentry, HVAC, welding, electrical and other technical skills.

“For eight decades, a Triangle Tech diploma has been a source of pride and a pathway to good jobs for our students,” McMahon said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic, changes in the industry landscape and strenuous government regulations have changed the economies of many post-secondary schools. As a result of these factors, as well as declining enrollments, we have made the very difficult, but necessary, decision to close.”

The school intends to honor commitments made to current students. Those remaining will graduate with associates degrees through June, 2025. A local educational non-profit organization affiliated with Triangle Tech, The Worksmith Institute, has awarded each student a $1,500 tuition scholarship to assist them in completing their degrees. McMahon said the scholarships are “a commitment to completing the school’s mission of providing students with the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.”