Program to help power Pennsylvania schools with solar energy will go online soon

Solar energy could be coming soon to school buildings in the Pittsburgh area.

Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) stopped in the city Thursday on her statewide tour to promote Solar for Schools, a new grant program to help schools in Pennsylvania install solar panels. Fiedler sponsored the bill creating the program, which she said could help schools save hundreds of thousands on energy costs each year and create local jobs.

“Solar for Schools is about the kids. It's about saving schools money, saving taxpayers money, about putting union workers to work and saving money so that those dollars could go back into schools and be reinvested in kids education and school buildings,” said Fiedler.

The grant program will be managed by the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development, using $25 million in state funds on top of federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to cover a majority of installation, with schools responsible for up to 20% of costs along with maintenance. Applications for the grant are expected to open in mid-October, Fiedler said.

State Rep. Mandy Steele (D-Allegheny County) said cutting energy costs could help schools in her district cover other funding priorities.

“Those dollars could potentially be invested back in school with teacher salaries, resources, other things like that.”

Solar for Schools received bipartisan support in the state legislature, with support from labor, education, and environmental groups.

William Hileman, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, said in addition to the economic benefit, it’s an opportunity for public schools to contribute to environmental solutions. He also said Solar for Schools could offer career education for students through Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

“This blends right in with that. That is so important,” said Hileman.

Maurice Cobb, Secretary Treasurer of Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, a state and national federation of labor unions, said the program shows how these different industry groups can find common ground.

“It's important that we work together for the things that we do have in common for the betterment of our planet,” said Cobb.