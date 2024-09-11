Pittsburgh Public Schools postpones final recommendation date for school closures

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Tuesday it has postponed the date by which a consultant to the district will make its final recommendation about school closures.

The district has been weighing a plan to close 16 schools and make significant changes to many others, since many buildings are less than half full and student enrollment is projected to continue falling.

Boston-based consultant Education Resource Strategies was originally slated to deliver their final recommendation to the school board on September 16, but the district has pushed that date back to October 15 to allow more time to consider community input.

"Due to the expected scope of the proposal and its significant impact on our district, we want to ensure that ERS has ample time to develop and present the best possible recommendation," Board President Gene Walker said. "The Board is committed to ensuring that all community input is considered before the final presentation and this commitment requires that we give ERS the additional time needed to finish their work."

Public input meetings have been held in regions across the district in recent weeks and a virtual webinar will be held Wednesday, September 11 at 6:00 PM (registration required) to provide information about the proposed school changes.

Submitting comments through the Facilities Utilization Plan Let's Talk Form.

Providing public testimony at the school board's regularly scheduled public hearing on Monday, September 23. Residents can sign up to speak before 12:00 PM the day of the hearing. Those unable to attend in person can email comments to lgetty1@pghschools.org by the same deadline.