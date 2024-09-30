Pittsburgh Public, Carnegie Library launch ‘CardFest’ to bring all students library cards

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (CLP) is partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide all students with the key to accessing homework help, after-school programs, books and video games: a library card.

The two organizations held a celebration at UPrep Milliones 6-12 in the Hill District last week to mark the start of the new initiative.

“By providing all students with library cards, we are not just opening the doors to books and information but also to endless opportunities to explore, learn, and grow,” said PPS superintendent Wayne Walters.

The program, dubbed CardFest , began as a pilot program at five Pittsburgh schools during the 2023-2024 school year. This fall’s launch marks the expansion of the program to all PPS students.

With a CLP library card, students can sign up for homework help and tutoring, access the library’s recording studios and art equipment, and participate in robotics programs .

CLP president and director Andrew Medlar said that a library card can help unlock kids’ superpowers, “giving them access to dynamic programming, vetted research resources, homework help, mentor support and more, as they pursue their academic and personal dreams.”

The library system will work with the district to provide library cards to all kindergarteners and new students each fall going forward.

Cards will be mailed directly to students’ homes in mid-October alongside materials on the resources available at all CLP branches. Information will be available in 12 languages.