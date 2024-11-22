Point Park University faculty union approves new three-year contract

Members of the faculty union at Point Park University approved a new contract on Wednesday.

Full-time faculty members who are part of the union officially signed off on the three-year collective bargaining agreement with Point Park.

The new contract includes annual salary increases over the next three years, more protection for faculty who aren’t on the tenure track and a way for non-tenured faculty to move onto the tenure track, among other wins for the union.

“The importance and value of the benefits and protections provided by this agreement are reflected in the overwhelming support of the members in the ratification vote,” said Fred Johnson, Point Park faculty unit chair.

The union is part of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which also represents the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom employees who have been on strike since October 2022.

The contract goes into effect immediately upon ratification. Wage increases will be backdated to September and paid out before the holiday season.