Strong Women, Strong Girls to expand school mentorship programs under new name

Leaders of a Pittsburgh after-school mentoring program say joining the national Girls Inc. network will bring more opportunities to local elementary school girls and beyond.

Strong Women, Strong Girls announced its merger with Girls Inc. earlier this fall. Marissa Escajeda, who has been with the Pittsburgh nonprofit since 2019, said the change will allow the organization to expand its capacity, better meet girls’ needs and adopt a research-based curriculum used by Girls Inc. chapters nationally.

“All of that will be brought to the elementary school girls still, and then we'll be piloting some middle school programming in the fall with partnerships through those elementary schools,” said Escajeda, who now serves as the CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh.

The organization currently operates after-school programs in roughly 40 Pittsburgh-area elementary schools. Professional women recruited by the program serve as mentors for college-aged women, who then meet weekly with elementary school girls in grades 3-5.

Close to 600 elementary school students participate in the organization’s after-school offerings, as well as 300 college-aged mentors. Around 100 professional women serve as guides for the program’s college mentees and often visit the after-school sites to share more about their careers.

Most of Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh’s existing programs are located at Pittsburgh Public Schools, as well as charter schools and community centers in the Hill District and Homewood. The program also serves several communities outside of Pittsburgh, including McKees Rocks, Homestead and Aliquippa.

“What we're hoping is that we can be a safe space for them, that they don't have to go somewhere else,” Escajeda said. “They can stay after school, be in this space and learn.”

Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh plans to start after-school sites at a couple of local middle schools next fall, alongside its elementary school programs. The organization also plans to launch summer programs in 2026.

Escajeda said the merger will allow the organization to access national resources and support, and that it made better sense financially. Girls Inc. , founded in 1864, has more than 65 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada.

“We know the girls we serve, we know what the communities’ needs are, so we're better able to serve them by partnering up with Girls Inc.,” she added.