© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Pennsylvania Officials: Thousands Of Water Rescues Made During Tropical Storm Ida, Hundreds Of Roads Still Washed Out

By Tyler Pratt | WLVR
Published September 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Tropical Weather Pennsylvania
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Norristown, Pa. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.

Rescue crews made thousands of water search operations in Pennsylvania Wednesday as Tropical Storm Ida dropped up to 8 inches of rain across the state.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield said there were 500 rescue calls in Montgomery County alone.

“One of the teams in their boat a number of firefighters pinned up against the bridge here by moving water and ended up having to be rescued themselves. Actually transported to the hospital for evaluation,” Padfield said.

The number of deaths from the storm currently is low, Padfield said.

But Gov. Tom Wolf said across the commonwealth people are hurting after the historic storm.

“Many people had to deal with rare weather events that don’t normally affect them, their families or their communities,” Wolf said.

PennDOT officials shut down 370 roads, most from flooding. Several rivers including the Delaware and Schuylkill will continue to rise.

Read more from our partners, WLVR.

Tags

Environment & EnergyHurricaneTropical Storm
Tyler Pratt | WLVR
See stories by Tyler Pratt | WLVR
Load More