© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Pennsylvania’s state Senate aims bill at preventing all-electric building codes

By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT
natural_gas_marcellus_shale_well_pad.jpg
Jerry McBride
/
AP

Pennsylvania's state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would bar municipalities in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state from adopting building codes that prohibit gas hookups or otherwise restricting utility service based on the energy source.

The Republican-penned bill passed, 35-15, and heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration there. The chamber approved it without debate, with six Democrats joining all 29 Republicans in favor of it.

The bill defends a homegrown energy source in Pennsylvania as some states, cities and counties elsewhere begin looking at all-electric building codes that exclude gas infrastructure as a way to fight climate change and accelerate progress towards a carbon-free electricity grid.

The vast Marcellus Shale reservoir beneath Pennsylvania is the nation's most prolific natural gas reservoir, and the state has helped subsidize the build out of gas infrastructure to help the industry find new customers.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, said the bill ensures the state controls any decision to restrict the use of an energy source in housing and commercial buildings.

Combustion of natural gas emits carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, while natural gas contains methane, which is far more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, according to researchers.

Tags

Environment & EnergyTop Story
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More