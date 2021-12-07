Pennsylvania Attorney General's office approves RGGI rule, after Shapiro criticized the plan

The Attorney General’s office has signed off on a rule that would let the state join a regional program to cut emissions from power plants.

The decision comes after AG Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is running for governor, said he has reservations about the plan.

Shortly after Shapiro announced his 2022 gubernatorial run, he criticized fellow Democrat Tom Wolf’s move to have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Shapiro said it’s not clear RGGI will address climate change while protecting energy jobs and ensuring affordable power.

The Attorney General’s office has signed off on a rule that would let the state join a regional program to cut emissions from power plants.

The decision comes after AG Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is running for governor, said he has reservations about the plan.

Shortly after Shapiro announced his 2022 gubernatorial run, he criticized fellow Democrat Tom Wolf’s move to have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Shapiro said it’s not clear RGGI will address climate change while protecting energy jobs and ensuring affordable power.

RGGI is an effort with 11 other states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector. Under it, power plants must pay for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

The Wolf Administration has made joining RGGI a key part of its plan to address climate change.

Asked if Shapiro would distinguish between his earlier comments on RGGI and his office’s action, his campaign spokesman directed requests for comment to the Office of Attorney General, calling it “a legal question about the work of the agency.”

A disapproval resolution of the RGGI rule is awaiting a vote in the state House. Lawmakers there have 10 legislative days to act on it from the time it entered the chamber. Based on the posted legislative calendar, the House could wait to vote until January. As long as the resolution is still in the legislature, the executive branch cannot enact the regulation.

The governor has veto power over the resolution. If that happens, the legislature has a chance to try to override the veto.

If the House does not pass the resolution, or if a veto override attempt fails, the legislature is considered to have approved the proposed rule.

The Wolf Administration has said it also expects a court challenge to the RGGI rule, which could further delay implementation.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.