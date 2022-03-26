Spotted lanternflies found in 11 additional counties, threatening Pennsylvania's forests

Spring is nearing, bringing longer days, warmer weather, and in some parts of Pennsylvania, spotted lanternflies. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added 11 counties to its quarantine list on Friday in an effort to stop the spread of the invasive species.

The bug was first spotted in Berks County in 2014.

A total of 45 counties, including Washington, Armstrong, and Indiana, are now in the state’s quarantine zone.

Allegheny and Beaver counties were added to the quarantine map in 2020. Westmoreland County was added in 2021.

The quarantine is intended to stop spotted lanternflies from spreading. It prohibits people from moving lanternflies of any age. It also requires businesses that move products and vehicles in or out of the affected counties to get a spotted lanternfly permit. The permit teaches them how to recognize the invasive species, so they don’t transport it.

Adult lanternflies don’t survive the winter, but their eggs do. Spotted lanternflies feed on the sap of maple and black walnut trees and other plants that are important to Pennsylvania’s agriculture and forestry industries.

Economists at Penn State University found that spotted lanternfly infestations could cost the state nearly $324 million annually and result in the loss of about 2,800 jobs.

“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement.

Destroying the spotted lanternfly or its eggs can help reduce the spread .

“It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs,” Redding said. “Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”

Adams, Bedford, Centre, Fulton, Lycoming, Mercer, Snyder, and Union counties were also included in the recently release quarantine list.

Officials said known spotted lanternfly infestations are not widespread in the newly added counties.