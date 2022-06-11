© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

‘Soil Your Undies’ campaign asks Pennsylvanians to bury their underwear to test soil health

By Megan Frank | WLVR
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
wildflowers nature flowers trees green garden katie blackley st clair village hilltop urban garden.jfif
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Many people like to garden this time of year, but some Pennsylvanians are considering planting their underwear.

No, it’s not to grow more of it. It’s part of a new statewide campaign to test soil health.

The Soil Your Undies challenge is being led by a handful of environmental groups across the commonwealth. They’re asking people to bury a pair of 100% cotton underwear and in 60 days dig it back up.

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Lamonte Garber, watershed restoration coordinator with Stroud Water Research Center, helped organize the campaign. He says if the drawers deteriorate, that’s a sign that the soil is full of healthy microbes.

“And it’s not just bacteria, it’s fungus, worms, invertebrates. Healthy soil is actually pulsing with life,” explained Garber.

Garber says cotton is made of cellulose, a natural sugar, which is food for microorganisms.

“The healthier our soils are, the cleaner our water is going to be, the healthier our food is going to be and the cleaner our air is going to be,” said Garber.

He says if underwear doesn’t decompose, there’s an issue.

“If someone wants to know why — I buried my underwear and nothing happened — it could be any number of factors. Like some kind of a chemical spill or overuse of pesticides,” said Garber.

Garber says soil can be rehabilitated by adding organic matter and reducing pesticide use.

He says participants are encouraged to officially sign up for the challenge and document the experiment. He says people may also share their findings on social media using the hashtag “Soil Your Undies.”

Tags

Environment & Energy Top Story
Megan Frank | WLVR
See stories by Megan Frank | WLVR
Load More