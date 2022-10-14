ReuseFest aims to end 'throw-away culture' by collecting used goods for local partners

The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold its annual ReuseFest on Saturday. Residents can donate gently used items at North Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRC’s Josh Schuneman said the council will accept everything from furniture and clothing, to bicycles and art supplies in good condition.

“Those are things that can just wind up sitting in landfills or garages, and that can lead to pollution issues,” Schuneman said.

All items donated will go to local nonprofits that can reuse or repurpose them. This year’s community partners include the Brother’s Brother Foundation, Construction Junction, DON (Disability Options Network) Services, Dress for Success, The Education Partnership, Free Ride and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh.

Schuneman said the reuse event, in its 11th year, has diverted thousands of pounds of materials from landfills since its inception. The event aims to expand the capacity of its nonprofit partners, while also reminding people to think first before they throw things away.

“We do live in a hyper-consumer culture, where we're often told that it's okay to buy a new TV every year or change out furniture in our house because it's got a new design,” Schuneman said. “And it's important to remember that that kind of throw-away culture can be really damaging to the greater world we all share.”