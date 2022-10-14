© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

ReuseFest aims to end 'throw-away culture' by collecting used goods for local partners

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published October 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
ReuseFest action shot
Pennsylvania Resources Council
/
PRC’s Josh Schuneman said the council will accept everything from furniture and clothing, to bicycles and art supplies in good condition.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold its annual ReuseFest on Saturday. Residents can donate gently used items at North Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRC’s Josh Schuneman said the council will accept everything from furniture and clothing, to bicycles and art supplies in good condition.

“Those are things that can just wind up sitting in landfills or garages, and that can lead to pollution issues,” Schuneman said.

All items donated will go to local nonprofits that can reuse or repurpose them. This year’s community partners include the Brother’s Brother Foundation, Construction Junction, DON (Disability Options Network) Services, Dress for Success, The Education Partnership, Free Ride and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Schuneman said the reuse event, in its 11th year, has diverted thousands of pounds of materials from landfills since its inception. The event aims to expand the capacity of its nonprofit partners, while also reminding people to think first before they throw things away.

“We do live in a hyper-consumer culture, where we're often told that it's okay to buy a new TV every year or change out furniture in our house because it's got a new design,” Schuneman said. “And it's important to remember that that kind of throw-away culture can be really damaging to the greater world we all share.”

Residents can find out more about accepted materials, and register to donate or volunteer, on PRC’s website.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top StoryrecyclingReuseFest
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt

Load More