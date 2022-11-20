Josh Shapiro could set new tone with legislature on climate, ex-DEP secretary says

Environmental advocates are cheering Democrat Josh Shapiro’s election to the governor’s office.

Shapiro said during his campaign that he wants to make sure Pennsylvania has a comprehensive climate and energy plan that will grow the economy and create jobs.

His plans include updating Pennsylvania’s alternative energy goals to boost renewables, creating incentives for buying electric vehicles, and holding companies accountable when they pollute.

David Hess, former Department of Environmental Protection secretary under Republican governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker, said Shapiro has also expressed support for natural gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

“I think that gives him a lot of room to maneuver and work with the Republicans on these critical issues,” Hess said.

During Tom Wolf’s administration, GOP lawmakers generally supported fracking and the petrochemical industries and did not pass climate-specific legislation.

Control of the state House could flip to Democrats. A couple of races in suburban Philadelphia are coming down to razor-thin margins.

Even though votes are still being counted, Democratic leaders held a news conference Wednesday to say they’re sure their party will win a majority in the House.

Results are unofficial until certified by the state on Nov. 28.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.