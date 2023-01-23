© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Kilbuck Township’s Vinegar Hollow purchased by conservation group as part of greenway restoration

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST
vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (2).jpeg
1 of 4  — vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (2).jpeg
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (4).jpeg
2 of 4  — vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (4).jpeg
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (6).jpeg
3 of 4  — vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (6).jpeg
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (1).jpeg
4 of 4  — vinegar hollow hiking trail nature pittsburgh allegheny county north emsworth creek winter fall leaves outdoors recreation development (1).jpeg
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A nonprofit conservationist group has acquired 46 acres of undeveloped green space in Kilbuck Township. Hollow Oak Land Trust has been working since 2015 to buy Vinegar Hollow, a wooded valley that can accessed via Ben Avon borough.

Vinegar Hollow is nicknamed after World War I veteran “Vinegar Jake,” a resident of the hollow and producer of distilled liquids — including moonshine — during the Prohibition Era. Today, the green space has made a new name for itself as the linchpin for the Avonworth Greenway: a network of protected lands that the Land Trust has been working to secure.

The Land Trust’s executive director Sean Brady said acquiring and conserving these areas is important as it allows for connections between parks and nature reserves in nearby boroughs including Emsworth and Ben Avon.

“We really, really focus on trails as a way to get people outdoors, get people first-hand experience close to where they work or where they live,” he said.

Restoration in Vinegar Hollow will begin with an assessment of current trail networks alongside volunteer trail stewards. Brady said the initial focus will be working on trails where erosion and rainfall pose threats to the Ohio River’s ecosystem. More immediate changes to the green space include the addition of trailheads at the current Ben Avon access point and maps of the area.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Zoe Fuller
Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies. She has been published for her fiction work in Pitt's literary magazine, Collision. Zoe has an affinity for foxes and graphic novels.
See stories by Zoe Fuller
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More