© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

East Palestine residents seek legal advice after train derailment

Ideastream Public Media - WCPN News | By Abigail Bottar,
Taylor Wizner
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST
Community members attend a meeting at East Palestine High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Community members attend a meeting at East Palestine High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

An Ohio law firm is among those hoping to answer questions East Palestine residents have after the Norfolk Southern train derailment and chemical release earlier this month.

Personal injury law firm Kisling, Nestico and Redick is offering free consultations to residents. Mike Maillis, a partner with the firm, hopes to give residents answers they haven’t been able to get from officials.

“There were a lot of questions asked, and a lot of the answers — they really weren’t answers," Maillis said. "And I could see that the people were getting really very frustrated, so unfortunately sometimes lawyers are in the best position to get the answers.”

Resident Loretta Kunkle said a lack of response from Norfolk Southern prompted her to get legal advice.

“They did wrong. They know they did wrong in many ways," Kunkle said. "Just step to the plate and help the people.”

Norfolk Southern's decision to pull out of a community meeting last week due to what they said was a growing physical threat to employees has garnered criticism from officials and residents.

“They don’t show up, and I understand they were probably fearful," Kunkle said. "And I understand that, but what do you think we are? We’ve got kids. What do you think we are?”

Several class action lawsuits have already been filed by residents.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3, and residents were ordered to evacuate Feb. 5, after a change in temperature led officials to be concerned about a catastrophic tanker failure that could cause an explosion and deadly shrapnel. The train was carrying several hazardous materials, including the carcinogen vinyl chloride which had become unstable. Officials performed a controlled release of the vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

The evacuation order was lifted on Feb. 8, and officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio EPA said the air and water were safe. However, after returning home, residents have been complaining of symptoms related to the released chemicals, including rashes, headaches and nausea. The U.S. and Ohio EPA are still on the scene monitoring the air and water quality, but it is unknown what the long-term impact of these chemicals will be on the residents or the environment.

Tags
Environment & Energy East Palestine Train Derailment
Abigail Bottar
Taylor Wizner
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More