Environment & Energy

Contest asks Pennsylvania kids to create art about tick prevention

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Wolf Administration Announces Student Winners of Art Competition to Raise Awareness About Ticks, Lyme Disease
Anthony Grove
/
Commonwealth Media Services
First place winner in the first & second grade category, Theodore Smith poses with his art. Wolf Administration officials from the departments of Health (DOH), Education (PDE) and the Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announce the student winners of the 2022 Lyme disease art contest to promote awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the types of diseases they carry.

Students in grades 1-6 are invited to submit a poster or video to the state considering the prompt “How to Prevent a Tick Bite.” The young people are asked to include tick prevention methods in their submission, like use of commercial insect repellents, applying the insecticide Permethrin to clothing, and thorough tick checks after outdoor play.

This will be the third year this contest is hosted, put on by the Shapiro administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Leah Lind, the DOH's Lyme and Tick Borne Disease coordinator, said the goal of the project is to educate children and young families on Lyme disease and tick-bite prevention methods.

“We want [the students] to understand that they do have the tools to prevent tick bites and still enjoy all of those outdoor activities, and we would like them to pass that along to their peers so that their peers can understand the same prevention strategies that they have just learned, and then also to their families,” Lind said. “In effect, they're becoming kind of an ambassador for tick bite prevention.”

Pennsylvania ranks in the top five states for Lyme disease cases by population, and children ages 5-14 are the most at risk. Lind hopes that events like this can help to curb these numbers.

“Children play outside a lot. They may not take as much care to avoid ticks. They may play with pets and things like that,” Lind said. “And so this is a group that we wanted to provide some more information and to help them learn how to prevent tick bites.”

The contest will close for submissions this Friday at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced in May and invited to the state Capitol in Harrisburg, where their work will be publicly displayed. The finalists will also be featured in a calendar distributed at the annual farm show.

Zoe Fuller
Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies. She has been published for her fiction work in Pitt's literary magazine, Collision. Zoe has an affinity for foxes and graphic novels.
