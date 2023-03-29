PWSA lifts boil-water advisory for Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods

A boil-water advisory issued on Friday has been lifted in several of Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said residents in parts of Central and Upper Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Garfield, Highland Park, Morningside and Stanton Heights can resume using their water as they typically would.

PWSA issued the advisory after a 20-inch water main broke, causing a system in Garfield to lose pressure. The utility said it has tested for Total Coliform, a bacteria that can indicate microbial contamination, and determined the water is safe.

Before residents use their water again, however, PWSA recommends letting the tap run for about a minute to remove stagnant water that might be in the pipes.

