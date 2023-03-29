© 2023 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy

PWSA lifts boil-water advisory for Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
lead line replacement pwsa pittsburgh water and sewer authority construction south side (8).JPG
Megan Harris
/
90.5 WESA

A boil-water advisory issued on Friday has been lifted in several of Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said residents in parts of Central and Upper Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Garfield, Highland Park, Morningside and Stanton Heights can resume using their water as they typically would.

PWSA issued the advisory after a 20-inch water main broke, causing a system in Garfield to lose pressure. The utility said it has tested for Total Coliform, a bacteria that can indicate microbial contamination, and determined the water is safe.

Before residents use their water again, however, PWSA recommends letting the tap run for about a minute to remove stagnant water that might be in the pipes.

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
