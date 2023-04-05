© 2023 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy

National Weather Service warns Pittsburghers to be on the lookout for severe weather

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Commuters with umbrellas cross a street in Downtown Pittsburgh in the rain.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Morning commuters cross Grant Street in the rain during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

A cold front entering the region on Wednesday is expected to bring severe weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southwestern Pennsylvania, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. The agency warns of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging wind.

“What we're looking for out of this storm primarily at this point would be strong, gusty winds — 50-55 miles per hour — and the slight possibility of hail,” said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the NWS.

More thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. People should follow regular storm precautions like staying away from windows and following weather updates.

Hendricks also suggests things like patio furniture and garbage cans should be stored indoors or tied down.

“Especially after the past few weeks that we've had here with wind, it's probably good to keep that stuff somewhere where it's not as susceptible to getting picked up in the wind and carried somewhere,” he said.

Hazardous weather is not expected through the rest of the week, but the storms will cool things down a bit. On Thursday, high temperatures will cool down to the mid-50s and stay there through the end of the week.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
