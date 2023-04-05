National Weather Service warns Pittsburghers to be on the lookout for severe weather

A cold front entering the region on Wednesday is expected to bring severe weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southwestern Pennsylvania, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. The agency warns of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging wind.

“What we're looking for out of this storm primarily at this point would be strong, gusty winds — 50-55 miles per hour — and the slight possibility of hail,” said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the NWS.

More thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. People should follow regular storm precautions like staying away from windows and following weather updates.

1pm Update: The severe threat has been scaled back for some areas, and timing has been adjusted slightly. The primary threat is still damaging wind, which is possible area-wide. Secondary threats of large hail and isolated tornadoes still remain for areas labeled 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/zJD16Z2TM4 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 5, 2023

Hendricks also suggests things like patio furniture and garbage cans should be stored indoors or tied down.

“Especially after the past few weeks that we've had here with wind, it's probably good to keep that stuff somewhere where it's not as susceptible to getting picked up in the wind and carried somewhere,” he said.

Hazardous weather is not expected through the rest of the week, but the storms will cool things down a bit. On Thursday, high temperatures will cool down to the mid-50s and stay there through the end of the week.