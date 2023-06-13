Pittsburgh officials, advocates gather to promote clean transportation and electric vehicles

The electric vehicle advocacy group Route Zero Relay made a stop in Pittsburgh on Monday to advocate for cleaner vehicles in the city.

Representatives from the organization — which strives to raise awareness about the importance of reducing emissions to create jobs, boost our economy and clean up our air — were joined by local officials and clean air advocates at a press conference where they discussed some of their experiences with cleaner vehicles.

State Sen. Lindsey Williams said Pittsburgh needs to make sure buying an electric car is affordable so the city can build upon their path toward less pollution.

“We need to find a workable balance so families of every income can feel incentivized to make their next car purchase an electric one,” Williams said.

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine pulmonary and critical care physician Stephanie Maximous said she’s seen the effects of poor air quality among her patients.

“We know from a great deal of recent data that our patients with pulmonary fibrosis in this region experienced a more rapid clinical decline and premature death compared to patients with the same lung disease in other parts of North America,” Maximous said. “This disproportionate exposure to particle pollution here in Pittsburgh and just last week we experienced dangerous air quality days related to Canadian wildfires, reminding us that our approach to climate change and air pollution must be local, national and global.”

Group Against Smog Pollution executive director Patrick Campbell said that — by investing in cleaner cars — the city can reduce pollution and protect its citizens.

“These stronger standards will help protect public health, advance environmental justice, fight climate change, and save consumers cash at the pump,” Campbell said. “We urge local residents to join GASP and others in speaking out in telling the EPA it must act quickly to enact the strongest possible clean car standards because the health and welfare of so many people depend on it.”