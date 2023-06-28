Air quality declines in Pittsburgh as smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires blanket metro area

A "code red" air pollution warning is in effect in Pittsburgh today, as more smoke from Canadian wildfires begins to blanket the region.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until midnight tonight.

Code red alerts indicate that the air is unhealthy for the general population, and people should avoid outdoor exercise and strenuous activity.

Young children and the elderly, plus people with respiratory conditions, should avoid outdoor activities.

Dense haze along Lake Erie right now due to wildfire smoke. Link to cameras here: https://t.co/KJsNKnlJT8 pic.twitter.com/qWkNt8vxM6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 27, 2023

NWS meteorologist Jared Rackley says air quality will deteriorate this afternoon as the smoke moves past the Great Lakes and into the Pittsburgh area.

"In Erie, they've had really poor air quality since earlier yesterday, so we're expecting that smoke to work its way down through today and probably be at its worst some time in the evening period."

Rackley says, the smoke could affect air travel later today. "The Pitt airport observations are reduced several miles lower than they would be, just from the smoke already in the area."

