© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Air quality declines in Pittsburgh as smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires blanket metro area

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires hangs in a haze over Downtown Pittsburgh on June 7, 2023.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
Smoke from Canadian wildfires hangs in a haze over Downtown Pittsburgh on June 7, 2023.

A "code red" air pollution warning is in effect in Pittsburgh today, as more smoke from Canadian wildfires begins to blanket the region.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until midnight tonight.

Code red alerts indicate that the air is unhealthy for the general population, and people should avoid outdoor exercise and strenuous activity.

Young children and the elderly, plus people with respiratory conditions, should avoid outdoor activities.

NWS meteorologist Jared Rackley says air quality will deteriorate this afternoon as the smoke moves past the Great Lakes and into the Pittsburgh area.

"In Erie, they've had really poor air quality since earlier yesterday, so we're expecting that smoke to work its way down through today and probably be at its worst some time in the evening period."

Rackley says, the smoke could affect air travel later today. "The Pitt airport observations are reduced several miles lower than they would be, just from the smoke already in the area."

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
See stories by Doug Shugarts
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More