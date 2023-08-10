The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is investing in the wind

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is moving toward more sustainable energy sources.

The authority, together with a consortium of agencies throughout western Pennsylvania, just amended an agreement with its current electricity supplier.

Under the amended electricity agreement, the Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium has committed to about 40% of the group's total load being wind-powered. Water and sewage service for half a million people in the region accounts for about a third of all power drawn by the consortium.

The WPEC combines energy and clean energy purchases in bulk for its members, which include the City of Pittsburgh, PWSA, the Sports & Exhibition Authority, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and nonprofits such as the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

“It takes vast amounts of energy to pump and filter water throughout Pittsburgh, and by committing to this portion of wind-generated power, PWSA will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of removing 3,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road each year,” said PWSA Sustainability Manager James Stitt in a press release.

The move supports the City of Pittsburgh Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 and 100% renewable electricity for all purchased energy by 2030.

