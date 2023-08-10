© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is investing in the wind

90.5 WESA | By Glynis Board
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
A wind turbine.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
PWSA says its new commitment to wind-generated power will have the same environmental effect as removing 3,000 gas powered cars from the road each year.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is moving toward more sustainable energy sources.

The authority, together with a consortium of agencies throughout western Pennsylvania, just amended an agreement with its current electricity supplier.

Under the amended electricity agreement, the Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium has committed to about 40% of the group's total load being wind-powered. Water and sewage service for half a million people in the region accounts for about a third of all power drawn by the consortium.

The WPEC combines energy and clean energy purchases in bulk for its members, which include the City of Pittsburgh, PWSA, the Sports & Exhibition Authority, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and nonprofits such as the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

“It takes vast amounts of energy to pump and filter water throughout Pittsburgh, and by committing to this portion of wind-generated power, PWSA will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of removing 3,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road each year,” said PWSA Sustainability Manager James Stitt in a press release.

The move supports the City of Pittsburgh Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 and 100% renewable electricity for all purchased energy by 2030.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 16 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
See stories by Glynis Board
Load More