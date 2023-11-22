Shapiro to appeal court decision that stopped Pa. from joining climate program

Gov. Josh Shapiro is appealing a court decision that stopped Pennsylvania’s effort to join a cap-and-trade program targeting power plant emissions.

The administration says it’s a matter of executive authority.

In a statement Tuesday, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said the administration must appeal the Commonwealth Court’s decision earlier this month that joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative amounts to an illegal tax because the opinion was based on a question of authority.

Bonder said it’s important to keep that authority for the Shapiro and future administrations.

Joining RGGI was the signature climate effort of former Gov. Tom Wolf, who directed Pennsylvania to join by executive order. The move would have made Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel-producing state to put a price on carbon.

Shapiro has never committed to the program, citing doubts about how well it could reduce emissions while protecting energy jobs.

A working group he convened could not agree RGGI is the best program for the state, but that a cap-and-invest program covering the entire electric grid to which Pennsylvania belongs would be optimal.

Shapiro is asking lawmakers to work with him on a RGGI alternative.

“Should legislative leaders choose to engage in constructive dialogue, the Governor is confident we can agree on a stronger alternative to RGGI – if they take their ball and go home, they will be making a choice not to advance commonsense energy policy that protects jobs, the environment, and consumers in Pennsylvania,” Bonder said.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.