Solar eclipse: Photos from across western Pennsylvania

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley,
Sarah BodenJakob Lazzaro
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
The solar eclipse reaches totality in Erie, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 8.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
The solar eclipse reaches totality in Erie, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 8.

The sun broke through the morning's clouds in western Pennsylvania, providing area residents the chance to see the solar eclipse on Monday.

While Pittsburgh experienced 97% totality, residents seeking full totality traveled north and west. The city of Erie expected up to 200,000 visitors today; other popular destinations within short drives include Pennsylvania's Pymatuning State Park, northeastern Ohio and Cleveland.

Erie, Pennsylvania
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie during the solar eclipse.

Warren, Ohio
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
Warren, Ohio

The skies darkened in Warren, Ohio, during the eclipse.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds looks at the solar eclipse during batting practice before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 8, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds looks at the solar eclipse during batting practice before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 8, 2024.

The Pirates — who are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball as of publication time — were taking batting practice in preparation for their game against the Tigers during the eclipse. Bryan Reynolds swapped out his sunglasses to get a better view.

Two people look at the sky
Sarah Boden
/
90.5 WESA
Pymatuning State Park

University of Pittsburgh students Lauryn Box-Thompson (left) and Josiah Tagaro, both 19, test out their eclipse glasses in preparation for totality. Box-Thompson and Tagaro both said they're excited to observe how wildlife will react to the sun disappearing mid-afternoon."The little girl in me is screaming right now about getting to witness this," said Box-Thompson.

Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania
Terry O'Reilly
/
90.5 WESA
Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania

A view of the eclipse in Upper St. Clair.

People hoping to see the eclipse gather in Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa.
Christopher Ayers
/
90.5 WESA
Presque Isle State Park

People gathered in Presque Isle State Park in Erie, in advance of the eclipse.

People observe their lengthening shadows just before totality in Warren, Ohio.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
Warren, Ohio.

People observe their lengthening shadows just before totality in Warren, Ohio.

A family gathers at Pymatuning, Pennsylvania, in preparation for the solar eclipse.
Sarah Boden
/
90.5 WESA
Pymatuning State Park

Mandy Smith (center left) of Cambria County made hotel reservations in Meadville last year so she and her family could view the 2024 eclipse at Pymatuning State Park. She's spending the day with her daughters Maylee (far left) and Keita DeRosa (far right) and fiancé Steven Tranovich.
