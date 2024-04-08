Solar eclipse: Photos from across western Pennsylvania
The sun broke through the morning's clouds in western Pennsylvania, providing area residents the chance to see the solar eclipse on Monday.
While Pittsburgh experienced 97% totality, residents seeking full totality traveled north and west. The city of Erie expected up to 200,000 visitors today; other popular destinations within short drives include Pennsylvania's Pymatuning State Park, northeastern Ohio and Cleveland.
Erie during the solar eclipse.
The skies darkened in Warren, Ohio, during the eclipse.
The Pirates — who are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball as of publication time — were taking batting practice in preparation for their game against the Tigers during the eclipse. Bryan Reynolds swapped out his sunglasses to get a better view.
University of Pittsburgh students Lauryn Box-Thompson (left) and Josiah Tagaro, both 19, test out their eclipse glasses in preparation for totality. Box-Thompson and Tagaro both said they're excited to observe how wildlife will react to the sun disappearing mid-afternoon."The little girl in me is screaming right now about getting to witness this," said Box-Thompson.
A view of the eclipse in Upper St. Clair.
People gathered in Presque Isle State Park in Erie, in advance of the eclipse.
People observe their lengthening shadows just before totality in Warren, Ohio.
Mandy Smith (center left) of Cambria County made hotel reservations in Meadville last year so she and her family could view the 2024 eclipse at Pymatuning State Park. She's spending the day with her daughters Maylee (far left) and Keita DeRosa (far right) and fiancé Steven Tranovich.