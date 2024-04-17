Centralia, Wa.’s coal plant has to close next year. Can Pa. communities learn from the transition?

This story was produced as part of Climate Solutions, a collaboration focused on community engagement and solutions-based reporting to help Central Pennsylvania move toward climate literacy, resilience and adaptation. StateImpact Pennsylvania convened the collaboration; WITF is a Climate Solutions partner. Other Climate Solutions partners are Franklin & Marshall Center for Public Opinion, La Voz Latina, Sankofa African American Theatre Company, Shippensburg University, Q’Hubo News, and the York Daily Record.

Edna Fund remembers what Centralia, Wa. was like in the 1960s, before the coal mine and power plant opened.

She and a friend drove to the site a few miles from the city, where they were going to college.

It was all farmland. Owners were selling their land to make way for industry.

Years later, she would visit the site again as an elected official.

“And I remember looking out at the area, like, this was farming land. And now we’re having all this coal being mined, and there’s a train coming in and out,” Fund said. “Pretty amazing to see the transformation.”

Jeremy Long / WITF Edna Fund, a former Lewis County commissioner and Centralia city councilor, during coffee and breakfast with other business owners at Dawn's Delectables on March 8, 2024.

The land ultimately became a nearly 10,000-acre open pit mine with a 1,340-megawatt power plant.

It became Lewis County’s highest-paying employer, she said, and “people drove from long ways to get here to work there.”

A half-century later, climate change brought focus on polluting power plants. Environmental groups and some state lawmakers started pushing to shut down the plant. Fund was on Centralia city council at the time.

“It was packed, packed in the halls of the legislature. And you would see pipefitters and union folks up there in their uniforms. And then you’d see the environmentalists there – and they’re on two sides,” Fund said.

After a few years of lawsuits, proposals and protests, then-Gov. Christine Gregoire gathered members of each group – government, environmental, labor, and the coal company – and asked them to figure out a deal.

It took the task force only a few days to reach an agreement. The plant would close by 2025. To soften the blow, the company, TransAlta, would set up a $55 million community transition fund.

Jeremy Long / WITF A countdown clock inside the control room of TransAlta’s Centralia Coal Plant on March 8, 2024 shows how much time is left until the plant has to close.

Centralia – about the size of Johnstown, Pennsylvania – has now been cited as a model for how to successfully transition away from coal.

The fund didn’t change the city overnight. But it did mark Centralia as open to new ideas and opportunities.

“It’s not a soft landing, but it’s a better landing than it could have been,” Fund said.



The deal

Bob Guenther is a member of the ‘71 club – the group of people who started working at the Centralia coal plant in 1971, when it opened. He was the second mechanic hired, and he stayed for 34 years.

As a foreman in the mid-90s, he and other employees worked with environmental groups, state government, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service to decide how to lower pollution at the plant. The Associated Press reported they settled on a scrubber system to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions from 65,000 to 10,000 tons per year.

TransAlta bought the plant from Pacific Power and Light in 2000, and took on the then-estimated $200 million in costs for the upgrades.

About a decade later, environmentalists concerned with climate change were ramping up pressure to close the plant. It was the state’s largest polluter, and they blamed it for haze in and around Mount Rainier National Park, about 50 miles away.

The Chronicle, Centralia’s newspaper, reported that the coal plant emitted an annual average of 9,850,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from 2001 to 2009, according to statistics provided by TransAlta. Those emissions equal 2.3 million gas-powered cars driven for one year.

The plant generated about 10% of the state’s power in 2011.

Environmentalists wanted it closed as soon as possible – 2015 at the latest.

Guenther had retired from the plant by then, but was lobbying for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represented the roughly 300 workers at the time.

Guenther made it a point to take green groups and politicians to see “the enormity” of the plant.

“I think they left with a little better understanding of what we were trying to do,” he said. “And so from that point on, we really had some good conversations about how we were going to see if we couldn’t come to a resolution to where nobody really got hurt too bad in this shutdown.”

Guenther’s goal was to give workers and the community time and resources to get ready for whatever was next.

“I believed in our community. I believed in the workers. I believed in our government,” he said. “We believed that we could do something better than just turning the switch off.”

Guenther wasn’t in the room for the actual negotiations. But people such as Richard DeBolt, who Guenther described as a former political rival, give him a lot of credit for the final deal.

“I think the one thing you can take away from all this is you’re going to have to have local champions that stand up for your community and that are willing to do what’s right,” DeBolt said.

DeBolt was a Republican lawmaker in the state’s Democratically-controlled part-time legislature. He knew how a final vote would go.

“It was a very humbling experience. And I always will carry that with me that, you know, we were doing something to people. We weren’t doing something for people,” DeBolt said. “My community paid the price for climate change here.”

The area had suffered before. Timber took a major hit after the northern spotted owl was listed as endangered in 1990. TransAlta closed the coal mine in 2006, laying off about 600 workers.

DeBolt said the mine closure came with important lessons.

“If you take care of your employees, even if they have lost their jobs, they’ll still be faithful to the community, it won’t hurt the community economically, and those families can recover,” he said.

DeBolt took that lesson to the plant closure negotiations. He was on the task force because of his day job – director of external relations for TransAlta.

Climate Solutions | StateImpact Pennsylvania Climate Solutions uses engagement, education and storytelling to help central Pennsylvanians toward climate change literacy, resilience and adaptation. Our work will amplify how people are finding solutions to the challenges presented by a warming world.

Across the table sat people like Nancy Hirsh, who was policy director at the Northwest Energy Coalition at the time. She represented more than 100 groups from utilities, environmental and civic sectors in the negotiations.

“A lot of the environmental constituents felt like, 2025? Are you kidding? That’s forever,” Hirsh said.

But she said having a set closure date gave all the parties certainty.

In the meantime, environmental groups had the victory of getting more pollution controls at the plant and money to invest in clean energy.

DeBolt said the company agreed to the deal because it allowed the plant to continue operation until 2025, and it allowed the company to keep claiming tax credits for pollution reduction efforts, such as using cleaner-burning coal from Wyoming. With that in place, TransAlta agreed to make payments into the $55 million transition fund.

“Companies, if you’re willing to work with them on their closure ramp, then they’re willing to step up and help their communities and do more,” DeBolt said. “But if you just mandate it and say, ‘give us money too,’ it’s not going to work like that, right?”

The transition fund is unusual. No such account has been announced for Pennsylvania’s remaining large coal generators, which employ around 400 people between two plants in Indiana and Armstrong counties.