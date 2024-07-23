© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pennsylvania gets $400M from EPA to lower carbon emissions from industries

By Reid Frazier | Allegheny Front
Published July 23, 2024 at 6:21 AM EDT
Smoke rises from Shell's ethane cracker.
Reid R. Frazier
/
The Allegheny Front
Pennsylvania’s industrial sector, including steel and plastic production like Shell's ethane cracker in Beaver County, accounts for 31 percent of the state’s carbon pollution.

Enviromental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan joined Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro near Pittsburgh Monday to unveil federal grants to state and local governments to fight climate change.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program was created by the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden’s signature climate bill passed in 2022. The program gives $4.3 billion to cut carbon pollution around the country.

Pennsylvania will get $396 million to lower carbon dioxide pollution from the industrial sector, the state’s largest source of greenhouse gases.

Gov. Josh Shapiro — considered a potential vice presidential candidate on the Democratic side — said businesses and workers want to make fighting climate change a priority.

“The problem is, there has not been enough help available for businesses to be able to do that, for workers to be able to make those kind of contributions in their communities until today,” Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania’s industrial sector, including steel and plastic production, accounts for 31 percent of the state’s carbon pollution. Shapiro said these businesses can apply for grants to lower their footprint.

“These grants can be used for a wide array of projects, including improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, implementing carbon capture…and replacing equipment with electric powered options,” he said.

Scientists say carbon pollution, mainly from fossil fuel use, is warming the planet. The earth has experienced record-breaking temperatures in 13 consecutive months.

A majority of Americans want politicians to do more to address climate change.

Regan said the grants would also cut local air pollution, like soot and smog, which disproportionately affects low-income and minority communities.

“These investments will result in cleaner air for these fenceline communities, but also create jobs and spur economic development in these fenceline communities,” Regan said.

Other states will use the money to lower emissions in the transportation, agricultural and home heating sectors.

The grant will fund a new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection called Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA). The program seeks to cut industrial emissions by 5 percent.

Environmental groups lauded the grant announcement. “RISE PA is truly a win-win-win-win – for the environment, Pennsylvania workers, frontline communities, and heavy industry itself,” said the Clean Power PA Coalition, in a statement.
Reid Frazier | Allegheny Front
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets. Reid is currently contributing to StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WESA, WITF and WHYY covering the Commonwealth's energy economy. Email: reid@alleghenyfront.org
See stories by Reid Frazier | Allegheny Front
