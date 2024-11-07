© 2024 90.5 WESA
Facing drought, Pennsylvania bans campfires in state parks and forests

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Woods in daylight
Bill O'Driscoll
/
90.5 WESA
Rothrock State Forest, in Huntingdon County, Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has prohibited campfires on all state park and forest lands until further notice.

The ban, announced Monday, is due to persistent dry conditions that have put half the commonwealth’s counties under drought warnings, including Allegheny County.

Wednesday’s light rains do not affect the drought warning, which was issued Nov. 1 by the Department of Environmental Protection.

“DEP makes drought declarations based on long-term trends; a rainy week may not lift the drought status for an area,” DEP acting secretary Jessica Shirley said in a statement.

The DCNR is also encouraging Pennsylvanians to avoid burning on all lands during the dry conditions. The DEP has also asked residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use. (Suggestions include skipping car washes, running dishwashers and washing machines less often, and checking for and repairing household leaks.)

DCNR officials note that the campfire ban followed an unusually dry September and October, during a time of lots of sun and low humidity.

“Practicing fire prevention outdoors is absolutely critical during these dry conditions,” said state Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook.

The week ending Monday had seen 100 reported wildfires in the state, officials said. Human activity causes 99% of wildfires in the state, leading to the destruction of thousands of acres of woods each year.
