New plan aims to improve river access in Allegheny County

The non-profit Friends of the Riverfront released a new management plan for recreation in Allegheny County’s three rivers. For decades, the group has focused on developing 33 miles of riverfront trails, known as the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

Now, it is also working to improve the Three Rivers Water Trail System, “which has been somewhat left out of our development, as the land trail is just so popular,” said Katie Craig, trail development coordinator for Friends of the Riverfront.



What’s a water trail?

“The water trail is just a safe, navigable route with different access points along it, different amenities and things to see and do,” Craig said. “You can get in your boat, get in your kayak, just get out on the water and enjoy looking at the city through a new lens on the river.”

The trail already has more than 30 river access points along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers in Allegheny County. Kayakers can paddle in downtown Pittsburgh or into quieter, more natural settings.

“Our water trail has all different types of launches and access points from very developed areas with lots of parking, kayak rentals, etc., as well as launches that are way more primitive,” said Craig.

Courtesy Friends of the Riverfront

Encouraging more people to use the rivers

The 10-year plan has a goal to add two new access points in the next two years and to improve some already existing launches. Some improvements have already started in Verona, Baldwin and Braddock, such as launch site upgrades and a dock feasibility study.

The Pennsylvania Environmental Council, the Fish and Boat Commission, and state agencies have chipped in $120,000 for the work.

To create the plan, Friends of the Riverfront held public meetings to find out what would encourage more people to use the rivers.

They identified many activities beyond just kayaking. “It could be fishing and it could be reading a book by the river. It could be just kind of enjoying your time exploring at the water’s edge,” Craid said. “So we wanted to include all these people as much as possible.”

To make the river more accessible, Friends of the Riverfront is not only improving signage, pathways, and benches, but it’s also keeping access points close to public transportation.

“You might not get your kayak right on the Pittsburgh bus,” Craid said, “but for those other activities like fishing, reading, sightseeing, birdwatching where you don’t need as much equipment, that transport connection is extremely important.”

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail along the rivers drove more than $26.5 million in economic impact last year, according to the group, through local spending and increased development. Craig expects additional spinoff from the water trail improvements.

Read more from our partners, The Allegheny Front.