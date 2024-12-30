State park guided hikes can help Pennsylvanians start 2025 on the right foot
Pennsylvanians can ring in the new year with fresh air and exercise as part of the state’s “First Day Hike” initiative. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host more than 70 guided hikes in 46 state parks on New Year’s Day.
The hikes are designed to connect hikers to each other for a chance to explore nature.
“This year, we’re encouraging everyone to connect with our public lands — whether that means discovering programs at our state parks, exploring new outdoor activities, or uncovering the rich history preserved within our landscapes,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “First Day Hikes are the perfect way to start the year by immersing yourself in Pennsylvania’s natural spaces.”
DCNR staff, forest staff and volunteers will lead the guided hikes, most of which are about one to two miles. Some hikes are longer depending on the park or terrain. Some hikes are self-guided.
Hikers near the Pittsburgh region can join a hike at Raccoon Creek State Park, Ohiopyle State Park, Laurel Hill State Park and Moraine State Park. Those who want to keep even closer to home can join a guided hike at Point State Park downtown near the Fort Pitt Museum.
“There are lots of things to see in Point State Park,” said Chris Novak, a DCNR spokesperson. “It’s a good reminder that often our state parks have cultural significance in addition to the natural features.”
Hikes are organized by the National Association of State Park Directors in all 50 states to promote healthy lifestyles throughout the year. Novak said while some consider hiking a warmer weather activity, there is much to see in Pennsylvania’s parks during the colder months.
“Winter is a beautiful time to be out in nature,” she said. “You can observe things that you might not [at] any other time of year and the calm and the quiet of the winter woods. It’s very relaxing.”
Hiking combines aerobic exercise with nature immersion which can reduce stress and anxiety and lower blood pressure and heart rate. Hiking also requires engagement of all senses and the brain, which can help boost neuroplasticity.
For those who need mobility aids or those with children, DCNR will host several hikes targeted toward specific audiences.
“First Day Hikes do have a range of opportunities for various audiences including families [and] seniors,” Novak said. Some hikes are pet friendly.
Start times for the hikes vary by location but are listed on the DCNR website. The full list of Pennsylvania state parks and forest locations participating in “First Day Hike” on Jan. 1, 2025 are:
- Bald Eagle State Park
- Beltzville State Park
- Big Elk Creek State Park
- Black Moshannon State Park
- Blue Knob State Park
- Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area
- Buchanan State Forest
- Caledonia State Park
- Canoe Creek State Park
- Chapman State Park
- Codorus State Park
- Cook Forest State Park
- Cowans Gap State Park
- Delaware Canal State Park
- French Creek State Park
- Gifford Pinchot State Park
- Greenwood Furnace State Park
- Hills Creek State Park
- Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
- Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
- Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Lackawanna State Park
- Laurel Hill State Park
- Lehigh Gorge State Park
- Little Buffalo State Park
- Lyman Run State Park
- Marsh Creek State Park
- Maurice K. Goddard State Park
- Moraine State Park
- Nescopeck State Park
- Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center
- Ohiopyle State Park
- Parker Dam State Park
- Pine Grove Furnace State Park
- Point State Park
- Prince Gallitzin State Park
- Pymatuning State Park
- Raccoon Creek State Park
- RB Winter State Park
- Ridley Creek State Park
- Sinnemahoning State Park
- Susquehannock State Park
- Tyler State Park
- Vosburg Neck State Park
- Warriors Path State Park
- Washington Crossing Historic Park
- Whipple Dam State Park
- White Clay Creek Preserve
While Novak will be heading to Kings Gap Environmental to hike South Mountain in Cumberland County, she said the important thing is to get outside when and where you can.
“After the stress of the holidays, taking a First Day Hike and starting a new habit to be outdoors is a really good way to start things off,” in the new year, she said.