State park guided hikes can help Pennsylvanians start 2025 on the right foot

Pennsylvanians can ring in the new year with fresh air and exercise as part of the state’s “First Day Hike” initiative. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host more than 70 guided hikes in 46 state parks on New Year’s Day.

The hikes are designed to connect hikers to each other for a chance to explore nature.

“This year, we’re encouraging everyone to connect with our public lands — whether that means discovering programs at our state parks, exploring new outdoor activities, or uncovering the rich history preserved within our landscapes,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “First Day Hikes are the perfect way to start the year by immersing yourself in Pennsylvania’s natural spaces.”

DCNR staff, forest staff and volunteers will lead the guided hikes, most of which are about one to two miles. Some hikes are longer depending on the park or terrain. Some hikes are self-guided.

Hikers near the Pittsburgh region can join a hike at Raccoon Creek State Park, Ohiopyle State Park, Laurel Hill State Park and Moraine State Park. Those who want to keep even closer to home can join a guided hike at Point State Park downtown near the Fort Pitt Museum.

“There are lots of things to see in Point State Park,” said Chris Novak, a DCNR spokesperson. “It’s a good reminder that often our state parks have cultural significance in addition to the natural features.”

Hikes are organized by the National Association of State Park Directors in all 50 states to promote healthy lifestyles throughout the year. Novak said while some consider hiking a warmer weather activity, there is much to see in Pennsylvania’s parks during the colder months.

“Winter is a beautiful time to be out in nature,” she said. “You can observe things that you might not [at] any other time of year and the calm and the quiet of the winter woods. It’s very relaxing.”

Hiking combines aerobic exercise with nature immersion which can reduce stress and anxiety and lower blood pressure and heart rate. Hiking also requires engagement of all senses and the brain, which can help boost neuroplasticity .

For those who need mobility aids or those with children, DCNR will host several hikes targeted toward specific audiences.

“First Day Hikes do have a range of opportunities for various audiences including families [and] seniors,” Novak said. Some hikes are pet friendly.

Start times for the hikes vary by location but are listed on the DCNR website . The full list of Pennsylvania state parks and forest locations participating in “First Day Hike” on Jan. 1, 2025 are:



Bald Eagle State Park

Beltzville State Park

Big Elk Creek State Park

Black Moshannon State Park

Blue Knob State Park

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area

Buchanan State Forest

Caledonia State Park

Canoe Creek State Park

Chapman State Park

Codorus State Park

Cook Forest State Park

Cowans Gap State Park

Delaware Canal State Park

French Creek State Park

Gifford Pinchot State Park

Greenwood Furnace State Park

Hills Creek State Park

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge State Park

Lackawanna State Park

Laurel Hill State Park

Lehigh Gorge State Park

Little Buffalo State Park

Lyman Run State Park

Marsh Creek State Park

Maurice K. Goddard State Park

Moraine State Park

Nescopeck State Park

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Ohiopyle State Park

Parker Dam State Park

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Point State Park

Prince Gallitzin State Park

Pymatuning State Park

Raccoon Creek State Park

RB Winter State Park

Ridley Creek State Park

Sinnemahoning State Park

Susquehannock State Park

Tyler State Park

Vosburg Neck State Park

Warriors Path State Park

Washington Crossing Historic Park

Whipple Dam State Park

White Clay Creek Preserve

While Novak will be heading to Kings Gap Environmental to hike South Mountain in Cumberland County, she said the important thing is to get outside when and where you can.

“After the stress of the holidays, taking a First Day Hike and starting a new habit to be outdoors is a really good way to start things off,” in the new year, she said.