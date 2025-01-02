Pa. schools can apply for state aid to install solar energy, save money

Schools face many costs in educating students, but energy bills are some of the largest expenses.

Now, a new state grant program that aims to save schools money through solar energy is open for applications.

Solar power has grown rapidly over the last decade as the price of solar panels has fallen. But even though electricity from solar is one of the cheapest forms of energy over the life of the panels, the upfront cost of a private array can be a deterrent.

The Solar for Schools grant program, funded by $25 million in state money, will cover up to half the project cost of installing solar for grant winners. It’s open to public school districts, intermediate units, charter schools, and community colleges. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2025.

Schools may also take advantage of federal tax credits for using renewable energy through elective or “direct” pay, and get money from the IRS for qualifying projects.

State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) sponsored the legislation that created the grant program. She said while touring schools across the state, she heard from urban, suburban and rural students who were concerned about climate change and interested in solar as a solution.

“For them, it’s not a hypothetical. It’s the planet that they are inheriting,” Fiedler said.

Robert Routh with the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a blog post that the Solar For Schools program is “the most significant climate and jobs bill signed into law by Governor [Josh] Shapiro this year.”

Fiedler said smaller districts can get help planning for solar from nonprofits such as Pennsylvania Solar Center and Generation 180.

According to the Pennsylvania Solar Center, about 5% of schools in the state have already gone solar, offsetting 65% to 110% percent of their previous energy costs annually.

Some districts have already made a commitment to solar.

Octorara School District’s board has approved a 10-acre solar array that will provide more than 100% of the Lancaster County district’s electricity needs. Extra power can be sold to the grid.

“We’re going big in,” on solar, said Octorara Superintendent Steven Leever.

The project has been in the works for about a year. Leever said they are in talks with the state to see if the planned project is eligible for Solar for Schools funds.

But he said, the savings with solar are so great, the district can’t wait for the state to move forward with the project. Leever said they would lose about $100,000 each month in potential savings by delaying.

Leever said the array is projected to save the district at least $20 million over the life of the panels. Those savings benefit area taxpayers, Leever said.

“This is an opportunity to control costs for the next 30 years,” Leever said.

The array is expected to come online sometime in the 2025-26 school year.

Leever said they plan to apply for a Solar for Schools grant for a smaller array that will send real-time data on energy generation to the classroom for use in science lessons.

Leever said Octorara is set up well for solar. All the district’s buildings are on the same campus and can be served by the same array.

The array could lead to further savings, Leever said, as it offers an opportunity to switch to electric buses and geothermal heating to reduce other fuel costs.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.