New Greenhouse In Wilkinsburg Will Grow Food For Needy Communities, Train Urban Farmers

Gardening education non-profit Grow Pittsburgh opened a new community greenhouse in Wilkinsburg this week.

All of the farm’s electricity will come from solar panels atop the 2,800-square-foot Garden Dreams Urban Farm & Nursery, which sits along Holland Avenue.

Greenhouse manager Hanna Mosca said the vegetables, herbs and other products grown there will be sold at an on-site farm and at the Wilkinsburg Farmers Market. “We try and keep our prices affordable and make sure the food is culturally appropriate in the neighborhoods that we are selling in."

Mosca said at other urban farms, they’ve grown more than 40 varieties of tomatoes and peppers and plan to do the same and more at the new location.

"We'll have lots of annual and perennial flowers and herbs, as well as spring, summer, and fall veggies," Mosca said.

Grow Pittsburgh will provide workshops, development and training for gardening and garden design.

A recent City of Pittsburgh study found that in 2019, nearly 63,000 residents experienced food insecurity.

