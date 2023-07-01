4 Pittsburgh-area farms with exceptional market finds

WESA has partnered with TABLE magazine to share some of their coverage of Pittsburgh's food and dining scene with our listeners and readers. Welcome to the latest installment in this series, from TABLE's "How to Pittsburgh" issue.

TABLE staff suggests some of their favorite delicious, exceptional, farm-grown farmers’ market finds. Consider these suggestions as a sort of “gateway drug,” because one farm-to-table purchase inevitably leads to another.

Blackberry Meadows Farm: Pork

Natrona Heights

The result of decades of regenerative farming, Blackberry Meadows Farm’s pork, whether loins, chops, roasts, or links, is a must-try. Order online, or, during the summer, find this Natrona Heights farm at Pittsburgh farmers markets, where they grill up offerings of pork burgers, kielbasa, and more. Available at North Side Allegheny Commons Market, Mt. Lebanon Uptown Farmers’ Market, Squirrel Hill Farmers’ Market, and East End Farmers’ Market.

Coldco Farm: Radicchio and Italian Lettuces

Verona

After Bitter Ends Luncheonette switched to takeout-only in 2020 due to the pandemic, Jason “Joddo” Oddo, who co-owned the Bloomfield eatery with Becca Hegarty, began selling his fresh, bright produce at the Bloomfield Saturday Market. His stand became a hit, with one of the most popular selections being his breathtakingly beautiful radicchio assortment. Available at the Bloomfield Saturday Market.

Maple Street Jam Co.

Locally crafted by mother-and-daughter duo Caitlin and Donna, Maple Street Jam Co. offers small-batch-made jams in three signature flavors: pepper, blueberry lemon, and honey rum strawberry, the latter of which is made with Maggie’s Farm Spiced Rum. Seasonal flavors are available throughout the year, like Apple Pie, Berries & Bubbly, and the recent Lucky Sign Citrus marmalade, prepared with Millvale’s Lucky Sign Spirits Gin. Available at the Lawrenceville Farmers’ Market, the Block Northway Farmers’ Market, and the Pittsburgh Flea.

Pisarcik Flower Farm

Valencia

All of the blooms from Pisarcik Flower Farm are grown right here in Pennsylvania. Over the course of the year, they tend to over 100 varieties of flowers and greenery, specializing in heirloom flowers, such as dahlias and peonies. Available at Market Square Farmers’ Market.

