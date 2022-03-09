Good Question!
What have you always wondered about Pittsburgh? WESA's Good Question! podcast and series investigates your curiosities about our city's history and culture.
So: What have you always wondered about Pittsburgh? Are you curious how your neighborhood originally received its name? Or maybe why the Mon and Allegheny Rivers are different colors when they merge at the Point? Or maybe you've always wanted to know what happened to all of our street cars and inclines? From serious to silly, we're here to help.
-
What have you always wondered about Pittsburgh? WESA's Good Question! podcast investigates your curiosities about our city's history and culture.
-
Aging brick houses can get a structural boost from star-shaped anchors.
-
For a few blocks on Chestnut Street in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood, two sets of trolley tracks peek out from the red brick road.
-
For our Good Question! series, we find out what creatures lived in western Pennsylvania millions of years ago.
-
Massive stone pillars flank the entrances to Pittsburgh’s yellow Sixteenth Street Bridge. They’re topped with bronze winged horses majestically raising their hooves to the sky and seemingly protecting the embellished globes behind them. There's a history behind those globes.
-
At the intersection of Franklin and South Trenton avenues in Regent Square, an unassuming blue marker commemorates the spot where President George…
-
Frick Park’s 644 acres include extensive hiking trails, hundreds of species of wildlife and old fire hydrants that seem out of place. As stir-crazy…
-
“Why do we cry?” “Why does it rain?” “What is the moon made of?” Maybe you’ve heard one of these questions from a kiddo in your life. Well, The Confluence…
-
Four bronze panther monuments keep watch over the Panther Hollow Bridge in Oakland. Weathered over a century, the statutes appear to stalk passersby. Good…
-
Pittsburgh developed from a hodgepodge of former boroughs and municipalities, and its hills and river valleys prevented planners from creating a…